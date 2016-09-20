by Andrea Brassfield

In the words of L.M. Montgomery from her book, Anne of Green Gables, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” Even though temperatures are still reaching into the 80s, summer has officially come to an end.

The September equinox, or “equal night” occurs the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator – the imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s Equator – from north to south. This can happen on either September 22, 23, or 24 every year and this year, it will happen September 22nd at approximately 9:21 a.m. CST.

For those obsessed with the sky and all its glory, the Harvest Moon is always a sight to behold. The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This year’s lunar event occurred last Friday, September 16th with the moon rising before sunset.

Later dawns and earlier sunsets are not the only signs from nature that summer is gone. The arc of the sun is shifting toward the south, along with the migration of birds and butterflies. Temperatures are dropping and trees and plants put on a show with glorious autumn colors.

You don’t have to travel far in Northeast Missouri to get out and enjoy this beautiful time of year. There are fall festivals every weekend, bonfires and weenie roasts, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, apples and hot apple cider, and of course, Tiger football and Lady Tiger softball practically any night of the week. So throw on a hoodie and enjoy!

Oh, and did I mention…only 92 shopping days until Christmas!!