Scotland County Ministerial Alliance members Mark Appold, Marie Ebeling, Karen Biggs, Pam Glasgow, Bobbie Ann Jacques, Scott Wickert, Jack Sumption and Dan Hite break ground at the construction site for the new Clothes Closet.

A special groundbreaking service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 9th to mark the beginning of the construction of a new Clothes Closet. Located on the north side of highway 63 next to the Lutheran Church, construction of this building is scheduled to begin this month. Once construction is completed, the old building, which originally had been built as a garage and then for twelve years served as the Clothes Closet, will be removed. The new building connected to the Food Depot will provide not only more space and easier access but a larger and more diverse selection of clothing.

The Clothes Closet and the Food Depot are shared ministries of five local congregations. Their aim is to provide community services for the city of Memphis under the auspices of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance (SCMA). Those participating in the ground-breaking service are all representatives of the Alliance. Head of the Clothes Closet ministry is Bobbie Ann Jacques.

A major activity of the Clothes Closet for the month of October is the annual Coat Drive. Fall and winter coats of all sizes, materials, and colors for children and adults will be collected at the following three sites: Nutrition Site, Elementary School, and the existing Clothes Closet.

An appeal goes out to the community to help make this a success.