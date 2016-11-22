The National Greenback Party was founded on November 25, 1874, at a meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was formed out of growing discontent among farmers and poor Americans concerning the amount of paper money to be kept in circulation. The word “greenback” referred to the paper money that was issued during the Civil War as an emergency measure for financing the war. This paper money, or “soft money,” was not backed by gold or silver and its value depended on the promise of the government to redeem it. After the Civil War the government gradually began to retire the greenbacks by taking them out of circulation as they came into the Treasury. The issue was further complicated by the Panic of 1873, caused by the closing of a famous banking house, and the depression that followed. Debtors asked Congress to issue more greenbacks, a move that was likely to create inflation and make it easier to pay debts with “cheap” money. Creditors favored the retirement of the greenbacks, believing that currency should be backed by hard money. The Coinage Act of 1873 and other laws that eliminated paper money provided the incentive for establishing the new party. The Greenback Party ran presidential candidates in the elections of 1876, 1880, and 1884, but never received a significant share of the vote. After a dismal showing in the 1884 election, the party disbanded and members drifted off to join other parties.

