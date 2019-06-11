Charles “Charlie” Owen Price, 89, of Wyaconda, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018. A graveside service with military honors will be held Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wyaconda Cemetery.
Charlie was a fun loving, motorcycle riding, airplane flying ladies’ man. As a tribute to Charlie, please feel free to wear your favorite biker attire.
