Charles “Charlie” Owen Price, 89, of Wyaconda, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018.  A graveside service with military honors will be held Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wyaconda Cemetery. 

Charlie was a fun loving, motorcycle riding, airplane flying ladies’ man.  As a tribute to Charlie, please feel free to wear your favorite biker attire.