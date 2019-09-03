Memorial graveside services for Dorothy Current, 92, of Canton, Missouri will be held Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019, at the Downing Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Joan DeBoe officiating.

Dorothy Current passed away Thursday evening, August 29, 2019, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Cremation rites were accorded.

In lieu of flowers those who wish to give a memorial in sympathy of her may be made to the Chaddock Children’s Home in Quincy, in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

