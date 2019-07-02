Graveside services for the late Nancy Clatt will be held Sunday, July 14th at the Gorin Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Nancy (Oliver) Clatt, 72, of Memphis died Thursday, February 25, at Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

Nancy was born on July 9 of 1946, the daughter of Nellie Kathleen Cravens (Oliver) and Guy Oliver. She graduated from Memphis High School in 1964 and married John Clatt and had two sons, Kelly Clatt and John Clatt Jr. She worked as a waitress and at the glove factory in Edina. She had been a resident at the Scotland County Care Center for many years.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Junior Oliver. She is survived by her sons John (Crystal) Clatt of Waverly NE, Kelly (Denise) Clatt of Lisbon CT, and a brother Charles Oliver of Weatherby MO; along with six grandchildren and many cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Care Center.