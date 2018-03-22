WASHINGTON, D.C. – Recently, a U.S. Federal Claims Court found that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (Corps) gross mismanagement of the Missouri River led to five floods between 2007-2014. In response, Representative Sam Graves, (MO-06), is leading an effort to eliminate funding for the Army Corp’s Missouri River Recovery Program (MRRP).

“Fish and wildlife management has become too much of a focus of the Corps and its time we reevaluate their priorities. I have long said that the Corps’ priorities should focus on flood control and navigation and this court case validates those efforts. This is just simple common sense – the lives of those who live along the river should come before any bird or fish.”

Tuesday, March 13th, 2018, a U.S. Federal Claims Court concluded that floods between 2007-2014 resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to Missouri residents and their livelihoods.

In years past, the MRRP has received anywhere from $30 million to $90 million to carry out various activities including land acquisition activities, construction of shallow water habitats, and other features meant to help the recovery of three endangered species- the interior least tern, piping plover, and pallid sturgeon. While landowners and farmers have had to endure regular flood events, the Corps’ management strategies have shown no measurable improvement toward species recovery.