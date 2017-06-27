Another round of grant funding from the Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District is helping enhance the City of Memphis’s recycling program. Earlier this month the city council approved a contract with Memphis Lumber for the construction of a new 20×28 post frame building and a 18×53 lean-to to be added to the existing recycling facility, located at the intersections of Hamilton, Monroe and Strong streets on the southwest edge of Memphis.

Once the new building is completed it will house the municipal recycling collection center, which has temporarily been located in the old state shed at the intersections of Highway 15 and 136.

The project cost is $12,790. The city will install cement flooring as part of the matching fund requirements of the grant.

The solid waste management district funding, which is made possible through landfill fees, also allowed the city to upgrade the systems baler, a a price tag of just shy of $25,000.

City Superintendent Roy Monroe said the improvements will help make the program much more efficient. The baler upgrade features a higher capacity hopper which will make the process much less time consuming. The lean-to will add additional storage space for the recycled items, which offer a higher price when shipped in larger volume, while also helping lower transportation costs.

Monroe added that the new drop off point should be more user friendly as well while also being located at the recycling center, further reducing collection times for the city employees as well as transportation costs.

Work is expected to begin this week to install the floor at the lean-to that was constructed last week. The new collection building has not been completed yet. Monroe stated that once it is done, the floor is installed and the collection bins are installed, the city will close down the former collection site and notify the public of the changeover.