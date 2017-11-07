The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA) has recently been awarded a renewal of Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds to continue the First Circuit Based Victim Advocate Program for the grant cycle of 2017 – 2019. The First Circuit includes Scotland, Schuyler, & Clark counties.

The representing prosecuting attorneys are: Kim Nicoli, Scotland County, Lindsay Gravett, Schuyler County, and Holly Conger-Koenig, Clark County. In addition to the First Circuit, the grant provides direct services to victims across the state.

The grant’s objective is to assist prosecuting attorneys in their efforts to provide mandated victims’ services programs. The victim advocate works directly with the prosecuting attorneys to inform crime victims about their rights, assists with filling out forms and filings for the crime victim compensation fund, and provides a full array of victim services, including; referrals to available local, state and national resources, and explanation of the criminal justice process, accompaniment to court, court date notification, and emotional support.

If you have any questions about your rights as a crime victim, or need a victim advocate please contact the First Circuit Victim Advocate, Tina Townsend, at (660) 465-7021 or email her at firstcircuitvicad@gmail.com. You may also visit her at her office on the ground floor of the Scotland County Courthouse.