Teammates greet Hannah Feeney at home plate after she crushed her first career homer, a grand slam, to give the Lady Tigers the lead over Knox County.

The momentum of a grand slam slowly evaporated for Scotland County over the final two innings of regulation Tuesday night in Memphis before Knox County finally completed the comeback in extra innings to down the Lady Tigers 9-8 in nine innings of play.

After the Eagles jumped out to the early lead it was SCR-I that mounted the initial comeback. Knox County scored a pair of unearned runs in the first and then got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the frame.

SCR-I trimmed the deficit to 2-1 when Katie Feeney doubled to score Morgan Blessing in the second inning.

Riley Strange homered off starter Hanna Anders and Knox County tacked on another tally to extend the lead to 4-1 in the third inning.

Kina Billings walked to start the fourth inning. After a single by Blessing, Katie Feeney delivered another RBI double to cut the lead to 4-2.

Trailing 5-2, SCR-I mounted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kylee Stott led off with a single. After Abby Curry walked, Kaitlyn McMinn reached on an error to load the bases. Billings cut the lead to 5-4 with a two-run single. With runners at second and third and two outs, Coach Zach Short elected to intentionally walk the hot-hitting Katie Feeney to face her younger sister, who was 0-2 at that point in the contest. The move backfired when the sophomore cracked her first career home run. The grand slam cleared the center field fence and gave SCR-I an 8-5 lead.

Knox County battled back to cut the margin to 8-6 off reliever Kaitlyn McMinn with a pair of hits and a walk in the sixth.

The rally was completed in the seventh as Knox County used three hits and a pair of walks to tally a pair of runs before SCR-I was able to get out o the bases loaded jam and force extra innings.

After McMinn walked the leadoff batter in the eighth, Anders returned to the circle and hit a batter and walked another to load the bases with no outs. The freshman hurler was able to get out of the jam unscathed.

Anders led off the bottom of the eighth with a base hit, but SCR-I could not score.

The Lady Eagles finally pulled ahead in the ninth inning on a two out single by Taylor Walker before Stott nailed the second runner at the plate.

SCR-I went down in order in the bottom of the inning to allow Knox County to take the 9-8 win.

Kinsley Johnson notched the win for Knox County. She worked four innings of scoreless relief, holding SCR-I to just one hit and a walk while striking out one.

Anders took the loss for SCR-I. She pitched a combined seven innings, surrendering six runs, three earned, on five hits and six walks, while striking out three. McMinn gave up three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one in two innings of work.

Katie Feeney was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk and two RBIs. Anders and Stott both went 2-5 while Hannah Feeney finished 1-5 with a home run and four RBIs.