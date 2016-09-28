The Rabers, part of the By Grace Ministry, will be hosting a Grand Hall Singspiration in Memphis at the Grand Hall, across from the BP Station, 418 E. Grand, on Sunday, October 2nd at 7:15 p.m. They are also hosting a Men of Valor men’s meeting on Monday, October 3rd at 7:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is a free will offering. For more information about the By Grace Ministry, visit www.bygraceministry.com.
Posted on September 28, 2016 at 9:52 am
Categories: Upcoming Events
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.