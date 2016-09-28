The Rabers, part of the By Grace Ministry, will be hosting a Grand Hall Singspiration in Memphis at the Grand Hall, across from the BP Station, 418 E. Grand, on Sunday, October 2nd at 7:15 p.m. They are also hosting a Men of Valor men’s meeting on Monday, October 3rd at 7:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is a free will offering. For more information about the By Grace Ministry, visit www.bygraceministry.com.