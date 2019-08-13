Grace Tague Parsons Brown, 95, of Memphis, Missouri, formerly of Gorin, MO, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, MO.

Grace was born in the family home on the Sandridge Bottom northwest of Gorin, MO on February 16, 1924. She was the fourth child and first daughter of eleven children of the late Charley and Elsie Boltz Tague. She was named Gertrude Grace, but her older brothers couldn’t pronounce Gertrude and they could easily say Grace, so she went by her middle name all of her 95 years.

Grace attended grade school at Cedar Grove District #52 and then Gorin High School where she graduated in 1943. To continue her education, she attended Kirksville State Teachers College in Kirksville, Missouri, and later took correspondence courses. After receiving her teaching certificate, she taught from 1943 through 1949 at the following Scotland County country schools – Prospect Grove School #14, Robinson School #23, Narrow Grove #66, and Cedar Grove School #52.

She married Russell Parsons on October 16, 1947. They were the parents of three children: Peggy, Cecil, and Charles. She later married Alfred “Jim” Brown on September 20, 1973. Grace and Jim enjoyed their blended family. Grace was the Gorin City Clerk for several years. From 1969 to 1974, she served as the Deputy County Clerk for Scotland County and from 1979 to 1986 she served as the Scotland County Treasurer and retired at the end of her term. While living in Gorin and raising her family, Grace maintained a large vegetable garden to feed her family. The shelves of the cellar were stocked with canned fruits and vegetables for the winter months. A child of the depression Grace learned the lessons of hard work and thriftiness. Grace and Jim were well known for their large crop of strawberries, an orchard of fruit trees, and a large vegetable garden they maintained at their home in Gorin. In 1994 Grace and Jim moved to Memphis, MO.

Grace lived her entire life in Scotland County. She was a member of the Gorin Christian Church, Cedar Grove Club, Scotland County Genealogical Society and Jaulflione Chapter of DAR. Grace was an excellent left-handed quilter. She made many quilts and table runners during her lifetime and enjoyed gifting them to her family. She was also well known for her homemade noodles and pumpkin pies. Grace always looked forward to visits from her children and their families. Tague traditions were important to her, she had a remarkable close bond with her siblings. The yearly Tague Family Reunion, and the yearly Tague Family Christmas held special memories for Grace. In 1956 she helped organize the first Gorin High School Alumni Banquet and was faithful in attending for 59 years. Her remarkable ability to remember dates, events, and people from the past will be missed. Grace wrote faithfully in her journal; the journals hold such treasured memories for her family to enjoy.

Grace is survived by her children: Peggy Cumby, Quincy, IL; Cecil Parsons, Wyaconda, MO; Charles Parsons, Gorin, MO; grandchildren: Brandon (Shea) Cumby, Quincy, IL; William (Nicole) Parsons, Memphis, MO; Bruce (Kayla) Parsons, Memphis, MO; great-grandchildren: Logan (Emily Broemmer) and Luke Cumby; Lane and Mason Parsons; Gracie (Christian) Devore, Russ and Elsie Parsons; and great great-grandchildren Kase Cumby and Gabby Devore. Also surviving are siblings Don Tague of Gorin, MO; Ruth Tague of Edina, MO; Vera Crandal of Wayland, MO. Grace is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred “Jim” Brown; her children’s father, Russell Parsons; a sister, Alice Snyder, an infant sister, her brothers, Richard, Evert, Jean, Weldon and Bruce; her son-in-law Ed Cumby; sisters-in-law Sadie Tague, Evelyn Tague, Demma Tague, D.J. Tague, Vera Tague, Mona Trent Tague; brothers-in-law Harry Snyder and Bob Crandal.

Her faith in the Lord sustained her and was evident to everyone who knew her. Demonstrating strength and courage in numerous life challenges, Grace set an example for many with her ability to maintain a positive attitude. The ripples of Grace’s life touched family, friends, community and casual acquaintances.

Memorials can be made to the Gorin Christian Church or the Gorin Cemetery Association.

Funeral services were held Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Leon Buford officiating. Interment followed in the Gorin Cemetery at Gorin, Missouri.

Pallbearers were William Parsons, Lane Parsons, Mason Parsons, Bruce Parsons, Brandon Cumby, Luke Cumby ,and Logan Cumby.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.