Mrs. Grace Tague Brown was the special guest at a recent-belated birthday celebration held in the Sunroom in the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, as Grace, formerly of Gorin and Memphis, presently presides at the center.

She was honored for her 95 Years Young birthday which was February 16th, but due to the poor weather conditions and some family health issues at that time the party was held at a later date so that everyone could attend.

Her children, Peggy Parsons Cumby of Quincy, IL, Cecil Parsons of Wyaconda, and Charles Parsons of Gorin were the hosts and provided a variety of cookies, candies, nuts, and cold drinks for everyone.

Grace enjoyed opening her cards and gifts and was delighted to have so many family and friends join her on this special day. She truly loved spending time with her precious great-grandchildren, Russ and Elsie Parsons of Memphis. They lovingly entertained the entire group, and the smiles they put on everyone’s faces made Great-Grandmother Grace so very happy.

Lots of visiting was done and photos were taken. Grace was beautiful in her new-fur collar that her niece, Sandra Tague Kalman, had sent her from Texas. Sandra also provided the centerpiece of a lovely bouquet of roses for the dining table and then they were taken back to her room for her to enjoy.

A special guest at the party was a dear friend of the Tague family, Mrs. Phyliss Comstock, who also resides at the SCCC. She has become a very-close friend to Grace and was celebrating her birthday the very next day so she was invited to take part. She was presented a rose, and everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to her, as well as singing to Grace, and Grace’s nieces, Sherrill Tague Clatt of Gorin and Mona Tague of Kirksville, as they were also celebrating birthdays at this time. It ended up being a fun birthday party for all four ladies.

Prior to this gathering, Tammy Erickson Weidenbenner hosted a birthday luncheon for her mother, Sherrill Clatt, at her home in Memphis. Several ladies dined with these two and then everyone went to the SCCC for the second party.

Those present were two of Grace’s siblings, Ruth Tague of Edina, and Don Tague of Gorin; her children (listed above); her grandson, Bruce Parsons and wife, Kayla, and children Russ and Elsie of Memphis; seven nieces, Belinda Green Essmyer of Milan, Mary Lou Tague Kraus of Memphis, Betty Tague Bissell and her husband, Stan, of Greensburg, Sherrill Tague Clatt of Gorin, Nancy Tague Platz of Brashear, Debra Tague Heck of Rutledge, and Mona Tague of Kirksville; nephew, Mike Tague of Wyaconda; and great-niece, Tammy Erickson Weidenbenner of Memphis.

The 11 Tague first cousins truly enjoyed catching up with everyone during their visiting time as they had not been together since Christmas, and they often plan a quarterly adventure but the weather did not permit.