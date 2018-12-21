Five infrastructure improvement projects that increase safety, minimize congestion, support efficient freight movement, and promote economic development in Missouri are now possible as a result of more than $90 million in federal grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grants were awarded through the department’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, which is allocated for nationally and regionally significant projects.

The five projects selected by the USDOT in the competitive process are the following:

$25 million for the Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River in Kansas City

$25 million for the Bella Vista Bypass (I-49) in McDonald County

$19.8 million for the SEMO Port

$10.4 million for the City of Maryville’s South Main Corridor Improvement Project

$10+ million for the Sedalia Railroad Spur

“This is a great example of federal, state, and local partners working together for a better Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Some of these projects have been envisioned for more than 20 years, but they lacked the funding to make them a reality. We appreciate Missouri’s federal delegation, Senator Roy Blunt, and President Trump’s administration for their commitment to infrastructure, especially in rural Missouri. These infrastructure investments will play a major role in ensuring we have the framework for access and expansion in the future.”