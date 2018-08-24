(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On August 20th, in response to worsening drought conditions throughout the state, Governor Parson announced the availability of water for family farms at 28 Department of Conservation areas and five Department of Natural Resources state parks. Governor Parson also announced the creation of a lottery for farmers interested in haying, free of charge, on almost 900 acres of Missouri State Parks lands.

Up to 5,000 gallons of water may be pumped daily, per family farm. Water is available for livestock needs only and not for resale. Farmers will need to provide their own pumping and hauling equipment. To make arrangements to pump water, call 573-751-4115, ext. 3209. Additional information, along with maps showing locations for the pumping of water and for haying, are available at https://dnr.mo.gov/droughtresources.htm .

The lottery for haying at Missouri State Parks opens today and runs through Saturday, August 25. The Department of Natural Resources will announce lottery results on Monday, August 27. Additional details are available at https://mostateparks.com/ .

Both programs are for Missouri landowners only.

On July 18, 2018, Governor Parson issued Executive Order 18-05, which declared a drought alert for 47 Missouri counties. As of August 14, every county in Missouri has been affected by dry to exceptionally dry conditions, and 86 counties are now considered to be in drought alert.

The Departments of Natural Resources, Conservation, and Agriculture and others are working together to provide information and resources to the agriculture community and towns affected by drought.

Visit the Department of Natural Resources drought website for information about drought conditions, agriculture and drinking water assistance, and resources at https://dnr.mo.gov/drought.htm .