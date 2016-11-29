The doors to the old Gorin R-III school gymnasium opened at 4pm on Saturday, October the 8th to welcome former students, teachers, family, and friends. This was a welcome many were glad to take part in to revisit the old building where many memories have been made. Much of the evening was spent visiting with old friends and classmates.

The tables were set up and decorated by members of the board and some classmates from the 50 year class. As the president of the Alumni, Billy Davis was out ill, vice-president, Connie Ward welcomed everyone to the evening. Larry Daniels led the pledge to the flag, and Leon Buford gave the blessing before a wonderful meal catered by Steve’s Catering of Kahoka, Mo. Ronnie Morris played his guitar and sang as the meal was served.

After the meal was over, the meeting was called to order by Connie Ward. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. A motion was made and approved to have the 2017 Alumni in Gorin if the building was still available at that time. The officers were elected for the 2017 Alumni and they were; Billy Davis- President; Connie Ward -Vice President; Mary Lou Kraus-Secretary; and Leon Buford-Treasurer. The board members serving for the 2017 year are Elaine Forrester, Hazel Buford, Sherry McMillian, and Paul Tague Everyone wanted to thank Steve’s Catering for the lovely meal they served with real silverware.

A memorial to the 13 classmates that passed in the year since the 2015 reunion was given by Allen and Louise Fitzgerald with the help of Phyllis George. Phyllis later sang a wonderful selection of songs for those present. Those passing away this year were; Gertrude Bertram Deegan from the class of 1932; Lou Ann Eoff Hunt and Francis Swearingen from the class of 1943; Hollis Boyer from the class of 1945; Anna Egbert Parrish and Lotis Wright Norton from the class of 1947; Roberta Huckey Dale from the class of 1951; Richard Garmon from the class of 1952; Mary Belle Peterson Simpson from the class of 1954; Judy Hustead Boyer from the class of 1958; Marilyn Tull Garmon from the class of 1959; Mike Monroe from the class of 1960; and Gary Creason from the class of 1965.

The 70 year class was honored with one classmate attending, Vera Erickson Monroe. The 60 year class of 1956 was also honored with four classmates present, Patty Egbert Golbricht, Dean Tibbs, Doris Priebe Day, and Ronnie Boyer. The 50 year class of 1966 had a special honor and was represented by eight former classmates. They were Nancy Tague Platz, Lloyd Erickson, Dean Davis, Janice Beye Yates, Barb Kiekel Swearingen, Linda Curtis Davis, Connie Ward Ward, and Patty Herring Arnold. It is always fun to hear what these 50 classmates think of the last fifty years since they left Gorin High School.

The rest of the evening was spent visiting and taking pictures with classmates, friends and family members. It was a great evening and one we will enjoy remembering for a long time.

Those enjoying the evening were Verlee (Chambers) Dauma, Terry Arnold, Don Tague, Vera (Erickson) Monroe, Lucille (Hill) Triplett, Loyd and Louise Gordy, Ruth Tague, Lois (Calvert) Humes, Kathy Blythe, Wesley and Helen (Sprague) Knupp, Orville and Johanna (Peterson) Steele, Vera (Tague) Crandal, Kieth Boyer, George Egbert, Ronnie Boyer, Doris (Priebe) Day, Patty (Egbert) Golbricht, Dean and Beverly Tibbs, Oren and Celina (Laverty) Erickson, Kenny and Sherrill (Tague) Clatt, Allen and Louise (Shriver) Fitzgerald, Chuck and Carol Lynn (Hartman) Williams, Joyce (Noble) Harvey, Judy (Noble) Bradley, Bob Garrett, Vernon and Leona (Tague) Stice, Bill and JoAnn (Newman) Augspurger, Raymond Burr, Diane Burr, Beverly (Jansson) Dieterich, Ralph and Betty Erickson, Murl Simler, Linda Carol (Norton) Davison, Rollie Dorsey, Gus and Dianna (Clatt) Lanz, Kay (Kiefer) Brillhart, Leon and Hazel (Herring) Buford, Sterling and Elaine (Ewing) Forrester, Chipper and Louise (Daniels) Harris, Alan and Barbara (Kiekel) Swearingen, Lonnie and Reva (Kraus) Triplett, Ronnie Morris, Gary and Patty (Herring) Arnold, Dean and Marsha (Austin) Davis, Lloyd Erickson, Lois Courtney, Ray and Connie (Ward) Ward, Pete and Janice (Beye) Yates, Larry and Nancy (Tague) Platz, Vicki (Miller) Dodge, Phyllis (Atwater) George, Bonnie (Kiekel) Strickler, Donna (Tague) Bailey, Sam Berendzen, Charley and Joleen (Musgrove) Davis, Larry Daniels, Ray and Sharon (Beye) Flint, Mary Jo Morris, Dennis and Mary Lou (Tague) Kraus, Carleen

(Musgrove) Orton, Mark and Dana (Musgrove) Glasscock, Tim and Felicia Scott, Stan and Betty (Tague) Bissell, Clifton and Reta (Musgrove) Stott, Ralph and Carol Armstrong, Duane and Sandy Arnold, Ronald and Sandy Kiekel, Allan and Martha Hulet, Sherrry (Findley) McMillen, Gary and Ella (Tague) Neagle, Mike and Diane Parrish, Cathy (Herring) Webster, Gary and Diane (Tague) Gannon, Lili (Brown) Shook, David Tague and Carla, Gary and Jan (Ebling) Howell, Ann (Ebling) Shaw, Larry and Tamra Tague, Paul and Diane Tague, Roger and Mooreen Holton, Clayton and Carol Hustead, Dorthy Clark, Ron Kirkpatrick, and Sherrie Peterson.

Submitted by Mary Lou Kraus