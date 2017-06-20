A Gorin man was killed and two passengers in his vehicle were injured just after midnight on Sunday morning in a crash in rural Clark County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William C. See, 24, was westbound in a 2013 Ford F250 truck on Route D two miles west of Neeper, when the vehicle became airborne at the crest of a hill. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the roadway before overturning multiple times. See was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clark County Coroner Ed Wilson.

Two passengers in the truck were injured. Reid R. Harris, 22, of Muscatine, IA sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Clark County Ambulance to Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk, IA. Luke A. Sedore, 19 of Alexandria, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s office, Clark County first responders and the ambulance service.