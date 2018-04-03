A Gorin man suffered minor injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident on private property in rural Scotland County on March 30th at 4:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, David P. Scott, 32, was southbound on private property on Jackson Street, north of Route U, when the 2012 Zhejiang ATV he was piloting overturned while making a turn.

Scott was transported by private vehicle to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.