On Sunday, May 28, people gathered at the Gorin Cemetery following a communal noon-time meal held at the Gorin Christian Church, thus engaging in an annual event honoring all soldiers, especially those who died for our country.

This Memorial Day service at the cemetery displayed big white clouds overhead escorted by a wind that made flags flying at veterans’ graves rise up to attention, furl out and smack noisily with attitude.

With a strong voice, the Sergeant of Arms said: “Aim, Fire. Aim, Fire. Aim, Fire.” Then he said: “Present Arms.” Taps followed.

Like Memorial Day services of the past, lucky youngsters got to pick up hot spent shells from the P17 Enfield rifles once the salute was over. That brings to mind my recollection of the first spent shell I picked up well over 50 years ago. I remember the heat from the shell almost burning my hand. I remember the Eastern Star building where we ate, set out with sumptuous food on tables that seemed to run forever down the middle of the building. I remember “real” picnic boxes with bent-wood handles bringing in the food, and then sitting at the back of the building near the model of the Ella Ewing house. I remember the somber program and prayers to give public acknowledgement of admiration to men no longer living because they gave all.

Sergeants of Arms have changed over the years, with this year’s strong voice coming from Don “Buck” Tague. Taps were blown by Buck’s son, David Tague.

Buck loads the blanks for the Enfields and his pockets always contain spent shells to hand out to any child not able to pick up one from the grass.

submitted by Sandra Kalman