The annual Memorial Day observance sponsored by the Leslie Chambers Legion Post #395 of Gorin was held Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Gorin Christian Church.

Legion members, friends, and family brought in a bountiful array of food to share. This fellowship meal was enjoyed after the blessing by church minister, Bubba Eder.

A program was presented in the church sanctuary after the meal. It was to honor service men and women, past and present, those in attendance, and those deployed all over the world. It was a time of remembrance, especially for those who gave their lives for our country.

The group recited the Pledge to the American flag led by Elsie Kigar and then sang the National Anthem. David Tague presented a mandolin solo, “Shall We Gather at the River”, followed by the congregation singing “My Country of Thee” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” with Alisa Kigar at the piano. The traditional poem, “Flanders Field” was narrated by Diane Tague Gannon, and Elsie Kigar favored the crowd with two songs at the piano, “Christ Arose” and “When I Get to Heaven.”

Veterans present were recognized and honored for their service. Don Tague gave a summary of his recent attendance at the Chosen Few Army Reunion in Springfield. This was especially interesting considering recent developments in Korea. Sterling Forrester and Bruce Tague were remembered and missed at this service.

Elaine Forrester sang a beautiful rendition of “Sleep Soldier Boy” to close the program. Attendees were adjourned to the Gorin Cemetery where Don Tague led a solemn tribute including his prayer for the fallen soldier and a gun salute. Flowers provided by Tara Schultz were laid at the memorial monument, and Taps was played by David Tague.

Submitted by Sherill Clatt