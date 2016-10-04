The Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club is excited to celebrate 4-H week October 2-8. Members will participate by preparing and distributing 4-H goodie bags for the kids at the school, by wearing their 4-H club shirts to school, by taking baked goods and thank you cards to businesses and individuals in the community who generously support our club and county activities, and by assisting customers at J’s Foods with carrying out their groceries. The Gorin Go-Getters 4-H club will end their 4-H week activities with a service and meal at the Gorin Christian Church on Sunday, October 9.

The Gorin Go-Getters participate in many community service projects and fundraising opportunities throughout the club year. A few of those include picking up trash along Route A in Gorin, putting up the flags and picking up at the Gorin Cemetery for the Memorial Day weekend, participating in Scotland County Fair clean up days and making door decorations for the Scotland County Care Center. Each year the Gorin Go-Getters sell Christmas evergreen wreaths as a club fundraiser and participate in cookie dough sales as a county fundraiser.

On March 31, 1947, the first meeting of the Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club was held at the Gorin School. The leader was Mrs. Wallace Boyer and the assistant leader was Mr. Lloyd Huckey. Mr. Winkler, the County Extension Agent, was present to help get the club started. There were 20 members present at the first meeting. The Gorin Go-Getters served the Gorin youth until 1978 when its membership dwindled, and it became inactive. In 1994, the old records were turned over to Teresa Rockhold and Judy Musgrove, and the Gorin Go-Getters became an active 4-H club again.

Today, the Gorin Go-Getters meet at the Gorin Christian Church on the second Sunday of the month at 2:00 pm. Heidi Triplett and Kim Campbell served as the club leaders for 2015-2016 club year, and the club was 50 members strong. The Gorin Go-Getters is looking forward to another successful year in 2016-2017 under the leadership of Joanie Baker and Amy Talbert. Anyone interested in joining the Gorin Go-Getters or any 4-H club in Scotland County should call the Scotland County Extension Center at 660-465-7255 for more information. You may also check out our Facebook page “Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club”.