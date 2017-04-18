by Sadie Davis

Vice President Morgan Blessing called the April meeting of the Gorin Go-Getters 4-H club to order at 2:00 on April 9th, 2017 at Gorin Christian Church. Pledges were led by Anna Triplett and Will Montgomery. Joanie Baker called roll by asking each member what they liked best about living in Scotland County.

Before starting the meeting business, Luke Triplett and Carter Clatt gave demonstrations and Sadie Davis gave a speech.

Treasurer Jessica Huff reported that the club had a current balance of $3,588.22.

Amy Talbert announced that the next 4-H Council meeting would be on May 17 at 7 p.m. in the Scotland County Courthouse.

The program committee reported on the livestock and art hall requirements for the fair. Chris Montgomery said that 32 hogs were weighed in at the swine weigh-in. Amy Talbert reported that 42 lambs were weighed in at the sheep weigh-in.

Joanie announced that there would be a Poultry Day in Columbia on June 17th for the Poultry project group.

Vanessa Triplett reported the fair show dates that were decided at the Superintendents’ Meeting. She asked that if anyone had suggestions for improvements to the barns that they tell a superintendent.

The club decided to have the May meeting on Wednesday, May 17th at 5:30 at the hospital library. Joanie asked members to stay after the meeting to help with the trash pick-up. She also asked that members check their meeting attendance. She reminded members that they must have attended six meetings to show or sell at the fair. She announced that Scotland County 4-H sold 201 items in the cookie dough fundraiser and raised $3,216. She asked that members pay $25 if they did not sell any cookie dough in order to receive premiums at the fair. Joanie told members to let her know if they did not want to be in the Junior Super Farmer contest at the fair so they wouldn’t be put in the drawing to be a contestant at the next meeting. She announced that 4-H Day with the Cardinals is May 20. She also asked that members sign up at the May meeting to raise and lower the flags at the Gorin Cemetery for Memorial Day.

Morgan Blessing announced that April 22 is safety training for Shooting Sports. She reminded the club that at the May meeting, the Davis and Jamie Triplett families would be in charge of refreshments and Holly Mauck, Alex Long, and Hayden Long would be giving demonstrations. She also announced that the goat weigh-in is May 7 from 2:00-3:00 and that the Cattle Fitting Clinic is May 12-14.

After the meeting was adjourned, the club enjoyed snacks and picked up trash in Gorin.