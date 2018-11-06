The October meeting of the Gorin Go-Getters was held after the 4-H Sunday church service on October 14th. The meeting was called to order by Lauren Triplett, President. The pledges were led by Abby Perrilles and Will Montgomery. What has been your favorite Halloween costume was the question asked for roll call.

Hannah Campbell was absent so Joanie Baker read the minutes of the last meeting. Ethan Blessing gave the Treasurer’s report.

The installation of the new officers were as follows: Lauren Triplett, President; Beau Triplett, Vice President; Dane Blessing, Treasurer; Carter Clatt, Reporter; Hannah Montgomery, Historian; Hugh Baker and Corbin Blessing, Council reps; Owen Triplett, Ethan Blessing, and Emma Gist, game, song, and craft leaders.

The council report was given and the next meeting will be November 3rd after the Recognition Event. The club discussed the 4-H week events. Monday they put together bags at Payne Funeral Home. Wednesday the 4-H members wore their 4-H shirts to school and Emily Frederick got a picture of everyone. Cookies were also delivered to local businesses. Also discussed was the junior fair committee meeting by Dawn Triplett. Julie Blessing reported on the tree planting at the fairgrounds.

In new business, membership enrollment and dues are available online at 4honline.com. The Recognition Event is November 3, at 6:00 pm. Joanie gave the 4-H leader report stating that premium and sale checks need to be picked up as soon as possible. She also stated that sign ups are needed for committee, demonstration, and refreshments. These committees will meet at the November meeting.

Announcements were October 14th is the 4-H fun shoot from 12-5, November 3rd will be the Recognition Event at 6 pm, November 11th will be the club meeting at 2 pm, and the Junior Fair committee will meet at 7 on November 14th. The meeting was then adjourned.

Submitted by Carter Clatt, Reporter