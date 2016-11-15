by Sadie Davis

The Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club meeting was called to order by President Owen Triplett at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Gorin Christian Church. The new executive officers met at 1:30 before the meeting to go over their duties for the 2016-17 4-H year.

Pledges were led by Beau Triplett and Carlee Smith. Secretary Lauren Triplett called roll by asking each member what their favorite 4-H activity was. Lauren then presented the minutes from the last meeting. The club approved the minutes. Treasurer Jessica Huff reported that the club has a current balance of $2,209.95.

4-H Council Representatives, Kaitlyn Talbert and Shelby Troutman, reported on the November 5 Council Meeting. President Owen Triplett thanked the Campbell and Aylward families on behalf of the club for a fun evening at the hayride held at Scott & Joy Aylward’s. Vanessa Triplett and Waltedda Blessing reported that around 75-100 people attended 4-H Recognition Event on November 5 and that Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club won Outstanding Club of the Year. They thanked everyone who provided soup and crackers for the event.

Vanessa Triplett reported that at the Scotland County Fair Superintendents’ Meeting, many orders of business were tabled for the February 8 meeting and that the schedule would be decided at that meeting. Trinity Davis reported that Gwendolyn Lohmann would be available to lead a project meeting for anyone interested in making felted wool ornaments on December 3 at the Memphis Church of Christ from 10-12. She encourages anyone involved in any project to participate and enter the ornament into the Art Hall at the fair. Parker, Anna, and Heidi Triplett announced that they will be helping lead a livestock judging group.

The club approved a constitution and by-laws, as well as some amendments addressing meeting dates and times and quorum requirements. Under New Business, the club broke into committees to set goals for the year. All committees, including financial, recreation, community service, health & safety, and program, developed multiple ideas and goals to put in action. The club, as a whole, decided on some goals: for example, that 80 percent of members have projects at the fair, 80 percent do some sort of public speaking or demonstration within 4-H, and 80 percent come to six meetings.

President Owen Triplett and Club Leader Joanie Triplett asked that members be thinking of some possible people to nominate at the December meeting for the Frank Graham, Naomi Crouch, and Hall of Fame awards. The club decided to hold the December meeting on December 11 at 1 p.m. at Scott and Joy Aylward’s. A Christmas party with snacks, cookie decorating, and a gift sock exchange will follow the meeting.

Owen also announced that 4-H Registration is open through the online process at http://4h.missouri.edu.

Leader Joanie Triplett asked for volunteers for project leaders. The meeting was adjourned and followed with snacks and a trash pick-up in Gorin.