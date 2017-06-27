by Sadie Davis

Vice President Morgan Blessing called the June meeting of the Gorin Go-Getters to order on June 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gorin Christian Church. Pledges were led by Dawson Crane & Tracy Huber. Secretary Lauren Triplett called roll by asking each member what their summer vacation plans were. Lauren also gave the minutes of the last meeting. Advisor Joanie Baker gave the Treasurer’s Report, announcing that the club had a current balance of $3,468.22. Council Representatives Kaitlyn Talbert and Shelby Troutman gave the Council Report.

The Financial Committee reported that working at the Boyer wedding resulted in donations from the Boyer family. Layla Baker reported that she had attended and enjoyed the Goat Camp.

Heidi Triplett announced that she had Club T-Shirts for members to buy. Joanie Baker asked that participants in the Super Farmer Contest tell her their t-shirt size. The club discussed the silent auction for the fair and Joanie informed the club that proceeds will go to the Salary account. Joanie passed around a sign-up sheet and asked members to sign up to work at the fair in either the Art Hall, Pepsi Wagon, or trash pick-up.

Joanie asked that members check their meeting attendance because they must have attended six meetings to show or sell at the fair. She also reminded members that SMQA requirements must be met to show or sell at the fair. Fair Clean-Up Day is June 24 and members must report by 10:00 a.m. to be counted for lunch. Wristbands for exhibitors are $15.00 at the Extension Office. NEMO Fair entries are due June 30 and you must have the leader’s signature. State Fair entries are due June 30 as well.

The next club meeting is July 3 at 5:30. Refreshments will be provided by the Jamie Triplett family and Jessica Huff will be giving a demonstration. The Azen Jolly Timers July meeting is on July 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds. July 8 are the Scotland County Open Livestock Shows. July 9-16 is the Scotland County Fair. The Gorin Go-Getters’ Art Hall slot is from 10:00-10:45 a.m.

After the meeting was adjourned, the club enjoyed popsicles provided by the Tara Huber family.