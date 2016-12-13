by Sadie Davis

The Gorin Go-Getters December meeting was held on December 11 at 1:00 at Scott and Joy Aylward’s home. The meeting was called to order by President Owen Triplett. Clara Davis and Corbin Blessing led the pledges. Secretary Lauren Triplett called roll and gave the minutes of the last meeting. Joanie Baker reported that the Gorin Go-Getters’ bank account is at $2,209.95.

Council Representatives Kaitlyn Talbert and Shelby Troutman reported that the next Scotland County 4-H Council Meeting would be held at the courthouse on January 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Leslie Troutman reported for the community service committee on making door hangers for the Nursing Home. Joanie Baker announced that the program committee might put together a CPR program at the January meeting. Joanie also informed members that Clark County 4-H invited Scotland County 4-H to join a ham curing project group. Anyone who is interested needs to contact Kristy Eggleston-Wood by December 16. Under new business, the club nominated volunteer leaders for awards. Jeffrey Davis was nominated for the Frank Graham Award, Sarah McSparren was nominated for the Naomi Crouch Award, and Pat Wiggins was nominated for the Hall of Fame Award. Joanie Baker and Owen Triplett asked the club what activity they might be interested in doing in January or February. The club decided on bowling or skating. Owen Triplett announced that 4-H Registration is open through the online process at http://4h.missouri.edu. Joanie Baker asked for volunteers for project leaders. Owen Triplett announced that Teen Conference and Camp Counselor Registration is open.

The 4-H Extension Music Program is at 7:00 on December 14 at the Memphis Theater. The next Gorin Go-Getters meeting is January 8 at 2:00 at Gorin Christian Church. Beef weigh-in is January 29 from 2:00-3:00 at the Sale Barn. After all of this was announced, Owen Triplett adjourned the meeting. The meeting was followed by a Christmas party, snacks, cookie decorating, and a gift exchange.