On Sunday, October 9, the Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club attended church together at Gorin Christian Church for 4-H Week Sunday. After services, the club provided a meal for the members of the Gorin Christian Church as a thank you for letting them use the church’s basement for monthly meetings.

At 1:30, after everyone was fed and the meal was cleaned up, President Luke Triplett called the October Gorin Go-Getters meeting to order. Pledges were led by Dane Blessing and Hannah Campbell. Secretary Anna Triplett took roll and presented the minutes of the last meeting. Treasurer Parker Triplett reported that the club had a current account balance of $1,585.82.

Carlee Smith reported that elections had been held at the most recent 4-H Council Meeting and the officers were decided as follows: President – Luke Triplett, Gorin Go-Getters; Vice President – Morgan Blessing, Gorin Go-Getters; Secretary – Anna Triplett, Gorin Go-Getters; Treasurer – Brock Aylward, Azen Jolly Timers; Reporter-Carlee Smith, Gorin Go-Getters; Male Advisor-Josh McSparren, Jolly Jacks & Jills; Female Advisor-Vanessa Triplett, Gorin Go-Getters.

Joanie Baker and Heidi Triplett gave the committee report for 4-H Week. Kim Campbell announced that a hayride would be held at Scott & Joy Aylward’s on October 23 at 6:30 p.m. and that all Scotland County 4-H members were invited. Vanessa Triplett and Waltedda Blessing announced that 4-H Recognition Event would be held on November 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the Scotland County R-1 Elementary School. It was announced by shooting sports members that there is a 4-H Fun Shoot on October 15 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Vanessa Triplett announced that there would be a Scotland County Fair Superintendents’ Meeting on November 9 in the Scotland County R-1 Ag Room.

Officers were elected, voted on, and installed as follows: President – Owen Triplett, Vice President – Morgan Blessing, Secretary – Lauren Triplett, Treasurer-Jessica Huff, 4-H Council Representatives- Katelyn Talbert and Shelby Troutman, Reporter – Sadie Davis, Historian – Vikke Huber, Game Leader – Layla Baker, Craft Leader – Hannah Anders, and Song Leader -Erica Yarborough. The club’s new adult advisors are Joanie Baker and Amy Talbert. Joanie Baker announced that it is vital that each member turn in a project record in order to progress to a new 4-H year.

In new business, Joanie Baker went over a new constitution and set of by-laws for the club to vote on at the next meeting. She also advised everyone to register for this year’s 4-H membership at http://4h.missouri.edu. The club voted to contribute $10 per member to the 4-H salary account. The money will come from the club’s account. Joanie asked everyone to sign up to be on committees, present demonstrations, and bring refreshments to meetings. She also asked the members to be thinking of new fundraising ideas.

The next Gorin Go-Getters Meeting is to be held at the Gorin Christian Church on November 13 at 2:00 p.m. The meeting was promptly adjourned.