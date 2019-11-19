The Gorin community will be hosting a Christmas Decorating Contest this holiday season sponsored by the Gorin City Council.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries.
Residents are encouraged to decorate their residences beginning the day after Thanksgiving. The contest will run through December 20th.
Judging will be done on December 21st.
For more information contact Gorin Mayor Teresa Norton.
