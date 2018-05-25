The Leslie Chambers #395 Gorin American Legion Post will be hosting its annual Memorial Day gathering on Sunday, May 27th.
There will be a carry-in dinner at 12:30 p.m. at the Gorin Christian Church with a program following the dinner. The Post will present military services at the Gorin Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. and everyone is invited.
