The Gorin Alumni Committee met on Thursday, April 19th at the home of President Billy Davis to get the plans started for the 2018 Alumni Banquet. The Banquet will be held on Saturday evening, October 13th with plans at this time to have it in the old Gorin High School gym if possible.

This year, our 50 year class of 1968 will be honored as well as the 60 year class of 1958 and the 70 year class of 1948. Anyone with things from these years, are encouraged to bring them.

Rhonda Davis served a lovely snack of cakes and drinks which were greatly appreciated by everyone.

Those present were President, Billy Davis; Vice-President, Connie Ward; Secretary, Mary Lou Kraus; Treasurer, Leon Buford; Sherry McMillen, Hazel Buford, and Elaine Forrester. Another meeting will be announced at a later date.