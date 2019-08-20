Changes to this year’s Gorin Alumni Banquet were unanimously approved by the committee at the August 5, 2019 meeting which was held at the home of Rhonda and Billy Davis of Memphis.

It was voted the October 12, 2019 Alumni Banquet will be held at the Scotland County High School in Memphis. The doors will open at 4 p.m. to give Alumni and guests a chance to visit with classmates and friends.

Another change voted on this year was to raise the cost of the meal to $15.00 for advance purchases and $18.00 at the door to help cover costs.

All former students, teachers, and friends of Gorin R-III are always welcome to attend.

If anyone is interested in helping decorate, the decorating will begin at 10:00 a.m. The committee is also looking for anyone interested in the planning of our banquets and would welcome you to our meetings. If you have any questions, please contact any board member.

Those present at the meeting were: President, Billy Davis; Vice-President, Connie Ward; Secretary, Mary Lou Kraus; Treasurer, Leon Buford; and members, Elaine Forrester and Hazel Buford.

We all hope to see you in Memphis on October 12, 2019.