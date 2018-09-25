The Gorin Alumni Committee met Monday, September 17th at the home of Billy and Rhonda Davis, in Memphis, to finalize the plans for the 2018 Alumni Banquet. Those present were Billy Davis, President; Connie Ward, Vice President; Mary Lou Kraus, Secretary; Leon Buford, Treasurer; and members, Elaine Forrester, Hazel Buford, and Sherry McMillin.

This year’s banquet will be held October 13, 2018 at the old Gorin gymnasium in Gorin, MO. All graduates, past students, teachers, and friends of Gorin R-III are invited to attend. Make plans now to come out Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. to help set-up tables and Saturday morning to decorate.

The doors will open Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for visiting and at 6:00 p.m. for a meal catered by Steve’s Diner of Kahoka.

For more information, contact Leon Buford of Memphis (660-465-2639).

This year’s 50-year class of 1968 will be honored as well as other special guests. Hope to see you there!