Gordon Ray Cook, 55 of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on September 19, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Downing, Missouri on January 16, 1961 to late parents, Marian (West) and Vernon Cook. Gordon was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory Allan and Randy and one sister, Patricia. He is survived by one nephew, Alex Cook of Gadsden, Alabama and many cousins.

Visitation services for 55-year-old Gordon Cook of Marietta, Georgia will be held at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri on Sunday, October 9, 2016 between the hours of 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. with burial in the Downing Cemetery in Downing, Missouri at a later date. Memorials have been established for the Wounded Warriors Project or to the Kidney Foundation.

