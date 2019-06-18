Gordon Lynn Matlock, 84, of Montrose, IA passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Montrose Health Center.

He was born on September 13, 1934 in Rutledge, MO to Wallace and Nellie Bergthold Matlock. He was a 1952 graduate of Memphis High School and also graduated from college with a degree in Criminal Justice from Truman State University. He married Laura Luther and they divorced. He then married Marjorie Priest and they later divorced.

Gordon was a high school teacher and coach in Gorin and Lancaster. He was a DCI agent and parole officer for the State of Iowa, a truck driver and after retirement he drove school bus for Central Lee School District. Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising bird dogs. He took pride in coaching Montrose youth baseball and volunteering at the Montrose Watermelon Festival. He was an avid Central Lee Hawks, Iowa Hawkeye and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Survivors include three sons, Mark Matlock of Montrose, IA, Scott (Victoria) Matlock of Donnellson, IA, and Kirk Matlock of Anamosa, IA; two daughters, Holli (Joe) Johnson of Montrose, IA and Heidi Marty of Guysville, OH; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; one sister, Gwen Kesselring of Montrose, IA; nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Todd Matlock and Leslie Matlock; a daughter Lucinda in infancy; his companion for over 35 years, Linda Humphrey; his grandson, Jared Matlock and his brother, John.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 27th at 3 p.m. at Montrose Cemetery and a celebration of life will follow at the Ivor Fowler Center from 4-7 p.m. immediately following the graveside services. Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com