The descendants of Gooden-Emons and Kinney-Zaerr families gathered Sunday September 25, 2016 at the Downing Depot with 48 family members present from Iowa and Missouri. The event was hosted this year by Janet Fishback and Randy Sayre.

Janet Fishback offered grace and everyone enjoyed delicous fried chicken and carry- in side dishes and desserts.

They family played “Let’s Make A Deal” and won small prizes if you could produce items requested from pocket or purse.

We had 21 items donated to the Silent Auction and the funds will replenish next year’s meat and paper products for the 2017 reunion.

Joyce Frederick and Lisa Gooden will host next year’s event.

Those in attendance were Larry, Karen Claussen, Shelbyville Mo, Edward, Regina Gooden, Jesse, Connie Gooden, Bloomfield la, Gerald, Ken, Derek Kinney, Reinbeck la, Barbara Sparks, Mystic la, Barbara Creath, Milton la, Carolyn Rudicil, Edina Mo, Lowell, Linda Gordy, Loyd, Louise Gordy, Arbela Mo, Jennifer, Ashlyn Laws, Carla, Rick, Carsten, Bricklyn Reinbach, Glenwood Mo, Stanley Frederick, Matt, Brant Frederick, Joe Sayre, Memphis Mo, Joyce Frederick, Baring Mo, Mindy, Hailey Roberts, Donna Gooden, Juanita Gooden, Lisa Gooden, Missy, Warren, Evan, Ethan Huggins, Deb Gooden, Vance, Colby, Emma Frederick, Lancaster Mo, Clarence, Rosalie Kinney, Holly, Kennedy Gregory, Jeff Phillips, Randy, Delores Sayre, Jim, Janet Fishback, Downing Mo.