As we bid goodbye to summer and fall arrives, we must reflect on what a beautiful summer it has truly been. We had timely rains, plenty of warm sunshine, bountiful gardens, summer pool fun, road trips, visits with friends, quiet bird watching time and more. Time passes all too quickly, and before we know it winter winds will be blowing. But for now, let us enjoy the fall color, crisp cool mornings and bird watching.

As I sit here writing this, I am watching my one hummingbird. I have this morning. They will be moving on from now on. I have now been writing this column since 2001. Talk about time marching on. I had an original notebook with each of my articles in it until the fire, back when I sent each article on my desk top or fax machine. Now I have the leisure of sitting just about any place and typing this from my iPad. I attach bird photos and save some of the articles but not all. So for 15 years, I have been jotting down notes, taking pictures and monitoring my bluebird houses on my trails. Each of us, I am sure have different subjects we like to see in the column. Sometimes I stray off of birds, into families or other history, but I try to keep it light and interesting for each of you to enjoy.

Birding is one of the nations’ top hobbies. More and more people comment to me that they enjoy watching the birds of one species or another. Most all of us, even my daughter, Kayla, enjoy the hummingbirds. She actually had a wren this summer and I think she enjoyed it.

I have given each of my kiddos bluebird houses. The first grandchild to jump on the bluebird wagon was Zac. He loved his houses, and letting me know how many eggs he had and babies. He checked them for me quite often, and we checked granny’s bird houses a lot on the trails. He is a senior in high school this year, and it brings tears to my eyes to think of him growing up. His little brother, Kameron, likes to check the nests and talk about birds as well. Russ loves to ride the trails with me and check the houses. He has been able to see several babies this year.

One particular time, I remember two of my granddaughters bring a nest full of bluebird eggs to the houses thinking they had done something nice, and needless to say they got scolded, and the nest went back to the bird house.

Bird tours, 4-H groups, ladies groups and more have been here to inspect the trails which my husband mapped out for four wheeler riding. I love them, and realize that someday the trails may go, but the memories will always be with us. I enjoy keeping them up, and monitoring the houses, but when the grass doesn’t stop growing, it takes a lot of time and effort to make them look good. I of course, love decorating and this time of year is lots of fun. We have had some good times on Halloween too.

I hope you are having a good week, and enjoying the last of your hummers, until next time good bird watching.

