Gloria Eileen Fincher, 88, of Memphis, Missouri and formerly of Downing, Missouri, died Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

She was born March 5, 1929, at Downing, Missouri to Arthur R. and Rita (Slavin) Wineinger.

She grew up in Downing and attended Downing High School, graduating with the class of 1947. On April 6, 1948, she and Loweldene Fincher were married in the Baptist Parsonage at Lancaster, Missouri, with Reverend Ben Bradbury officiating and to this union two sons were born. She was a devoted wife and she and Loweldene were blessed with 66 years of marriage.

Gloria was a member of the Baptist Church in Downing. She enjoyed singing and sang for many special events at the church and other area churches and performed in one of the community players production of “Oklahoma” and was a member of the Kirksville, Missouri Moose Lodge. She was a homemaker and sold Avon products, worked at McGraw and Edison and Hollister’s. Gloria enjoyed bowling, playing golf, boating, hunting, playing horseshoes and watching spectator sports. She had a special fondness for animals and especially cats. Her greatest pleasures in life were realized when she could spend time with her family.

Left to share her memory are her sons Timothy R. Fincher and his wife, Debbie, of Greentop, Missouri and Terry Fincher and his wife, Lynn, of Memphis. Also surviving is a grandson, Rodney Fincher, of Kirksville, Missouri; five granddaughters, Sonya Martin of Hazelwood, Missouri, Shana Omoresemi and her husband, John, of O’Fallon, Missouri, Jill Fincher of Jefferson City, Missouri, Robin Bartlett and her husband, Michael, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Lindsey Fincher of Jefferson City, Missouri; and six great-grandchildren. Damien Martin, Shaun Martin, Curtis Martin, Madison Rankin, Kailey Bartlett and Payton Bartlett.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband on February 26, 2015 and two sisters, Lorene Givens and Leona Wineinger.

A visitation, with family present to greet relatives and friends, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at the Memphis Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Scotland County Care Center and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

On line condolences for the Fincher family may be made at memphisfuneralhome-mo.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Memphis Funeral Home.