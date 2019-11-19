The Memphis Boy Scouts helped secure a successful food drive at the 2013 Community Thanksgiving Service.

Scotland County is a giving community! The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance partners with area congregations, community organizations and local business regularly for the benefit of the residents of Memphis and the surrounding towns.

The cooler temperatures in September and early October remind us to promote a “Coat Drive” for the Clothes Closet. Over 100 coats were donated along with winter vests and snow pants. Thanks go out to the Scotland County R-1 schools and the Senior Center Nutrition Site for hosting drop of locations

The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will be hosting the “Community Thanksgiving Service” on Sunday, November 24th at 7 p.m. The celebration will be held at the SCR-1 Elementary School gym. Pamela Glasgow provides these details. Our format will be different, and will be an interactive basis. Thanksgiving has been part of mankind’s worship since Old Testament times. Though many of us associate with our Pilgrim ancestors, when Gov. Bradford invited Massasoit and Squanto of the Wampanoag tribe who had been kind and helpful to the Pilgrims to join the Pilgrims in a celebration of thanks to God for sustaining them through three years of poor crops and hard times.

Imagine, if you will, what happened when those dear Pilgrim Mothers looked up from their labors to provide the dinner and seeing NOT TWO Indians, but a whole tribe coming into their settlement. Surely their hearts must have sunk to their toes….then imagine the relief they MUST have felt when they saw the guests carrying venison and turkeys over their shoulders and carrying baskets of fish, shellfish, corn, grains and squash. Those women must have rejoiced in relief that God does as HE HAS ALWAYS PROMISED!!

We will take time with each other to do some rejoicing and sharing on our own part, and will all participate in a LOVEFEAST CELEBRATION as we share Moravian buns, coffee, cocoa and water while we share with each other that for which what we ourselves are most grateful. We will enjoy traditional music as well as more recent faith-based music, prayer and Scripture readings.

Our offerings will consist of items brought for the Food Pantry, and monetary gifts for the Clothes Closet Building Fund.

The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance appreciates the encouragement of congregations supporting the efforts to minister among our friends and neighbors across the County. The generous financial support of several congregations is making it possible to erect a new “Clothes Closet” building directly to the east of the Food Pantry. Construction will begin soon on a 40 x 50 pole building similar to the Food Pantry building. Enough ahs been committed to purchase the materials and pay for labor to have the building finished on the exterior. Your offerings at the Thanksgiving service will go far to fund the interior work on the building.

Submitted by the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance