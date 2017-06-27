Gilliam Family Illusions will open Tuesday evening’s grandstand entertainment at this year’s Scotland County Fair on July 11th starting at 6:00 p.m.

Gilliam Family Illusions is a show involving their entire family. They offer a fast-paced, contemporary presentation for audiences of today. Energy level is kept high with the use of a lot of music. But the most important aspect of the show is they share the message of the Gospel in a way the audience will understand and remember!

The evening’s entertainment won’t stop there. Terry Russell with United FMX FreeStyle Stunt Team will perform at 8:00 p.m.

United FMX is a faith based freestyle motocross team that features experienced riders and a complete ramp-to-ramp setup. They ensure a family-friendly, exciting, action sports exhibition.

Terry Russell, born in 1979, calls Jefferson City his hometown. He started riding at the age of five.

Terry will host a meet and greet immediately following his show.