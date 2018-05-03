A Memphis residence sustained extensive damage in an early-morning fire. A neighbor first reported the blaze at the Fritz and Janet Gerth residence, 131 W. Jackson Street, at 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25th.

The Memphis Fire Department was on the scene in less than 10 minutes and reported the structure was fully engulfed by flames which centered around the garage area.

The volunteer firemen battled the blaze for roughly five hours before it was fully extinguished at 6:30 a.m.

According to family members, Fritz and Janet Gerth were home at the time of the fire and were awakened by smoke alarms, which allowed them to escape the blaze uninjured.

The cause of the blaze has initially been listed as undetermined.

The Gerth family praised the efforts of the firemen and EMS responders, noting their efforts preserved some of the home’s interior rooms, where many photos and other family heirlooms were located and hopefully will be able to be salvaged.