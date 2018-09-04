Geraldine McReynolds, age 100, passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Good Samaritan Care Facility in Indianola, IA, with family present.

Geraldine was born on January 14, 1918, the daughter of Gilvie and Ethel (Linton) Carder. She grew up on the farm, where she was born, near Colony, MO. She was united in marriage to Marshall McReynolds on December 12, 1937. They had two children, Darrell Lee and Debra Lyn (Newman) McReynolds.

Geraldine was a member of the Colony Methodist Church until its close in the early 2000’s and then attended the New Testament Church in Rutledge, MO. She loved farming alongside her husband of over 50 years, reading, playing the piano at home and church, following St Louis Cardinals baseball and socializing with her friends. She moved to Indianola in August of 2009 to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Newman, Son in Law, Kriss Newman; granddaughter, Jessica Lin Newman, Fiancé, Brett Snyder; Nieces, Marrolyn (Don) Rekus, Connie (Barry) Delaney; nephew, Tracy Hettinger and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall on June 10, 1990, Son, Darrell on November 28, 1964, parents, Gilvie and Ethel Carder, three sisters, Wilhelmina (Leland) McReynolds, Madeline (Elton) Hettinger, Maurine, (Roy) Parcell, Cousin, Otto Steinhaus and several aunts and uncles.

It was Geraldine’s wishes to be cremated. Celebration of Life services was held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Meadow Glen Terrace, 712 South Jefferson Way in Indianola. Services were also held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel in Edina, Missouri with burial of cremains in the LaBelle Cemetery, LaBelle, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meadow Glen Terrace at Good Samaritan in Indianola or the New Testament Church in Rutledge, MO.