George T. Martin age 99, of Kahoka, formerly of Wyaconda, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

George was born June 30, 1920 in Chicago, IL, a son of John Adam and Dena Koehler Martin.

On July 19, 1941 he was united in marriage to Hazel R. Hicks in Santa Monica, CA. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2013.

Survivors include three sons: John (Thelma) Martin of Paloma, IL, Charles (Sandi) Martin of Louisville, KY, and Steve (Patty) Martin of Trenton, MO; twelve grandchildren: Jeffrey (Angel) Martin of Springfield, IL, Michael Martin of Lincoln, ND, Matthew (Lindsey) Martin of Sanford, NC, Rebecca (Ed) VanderJagt of Waterloo, IA, Chris Martin of Buffalo Prairie, IL, Channing (Josh) Baker of Oklahoma City, OK, Chessney (Jason) Wright of Oklahoma City, OK, Seth Martin and Remi Bernardo of Denver, CO, Chellssa (Andrew) Jones of Louisville, KY, Chauncey (Aaron) Evers of Louisville, KY, Jenny Martin of Chesterfield, MO and Jeremy Martin and Wendy Holtel of Marceline, MO; twenty-two great grandchildren: Carissa, Luke, Hannah, Jason and Gabriela Martin of Lincoln, ND, Kyra and Liam Martin of Sanford, NC, Adrianna and Logan Riddle, Kaitlyn Moss and Isabella, Lexie, Megan and Devin Baker of Oklahoma City, OK, Jordan and Eden Wright of Oklahoma City, OK, Darius VanderJagt of Waterloo, IA, Valorie, Ethan and Owen Evers of Louisville, KY, and Devon and John Holtel of Marceline, MO; a sister, Ruth Wittmer of Springfield, MO; sister-in-law, Maxine Martin of Washington, IA; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three grandchildren: Chad and Dane Martin and Katrina Ingold; and three brothers: Robert, Paul and Joe Martin.

George graduated from Kahoka High School in 1938 and attended Kirksville State Teacher’s College for a year. He was employed by Douglas Aircraft in Los Angeles, CA in March of 1941 until transferring to their Tulsa, OK location. In 1944 he left Tulsa and was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad in Fort Madison prior to being inducted into the U. S. Navy in January of 1945. Following his discharge in April of 1946 they returned to Missouri to farm in Clark County, MO and he went to work for the U. S. Postal service as a rural mail carrier for the next 27 years.

George was an intelligent and enterprising man. He was a member of the Southeast Iowa Gas Engine Club, IAILMO Tin Lizzie Club, and a contributor and exhibitor at Midwest Old Threshers and had exhibited antique gas engines which he had restored at many local events over several decades. He moved the old Wyaconda depot to his farm piece by piece and stored his engines and enjoyed showing them to everyone. Visitors to his farm included people from more than forty states and ten countries.

He cut down 27 different variety of trees and made a beautiful mantel and hardwood floors in his home he and Hazel were so proud of. He also collected Indian relics and artifacts and model trains, building an extensive H.O. model train layout. Additional memberships included the Herman Blum Post # 192 of the American Legion and Ayer-Boatman Post # 4342, V.F.W. both of Kahoka.

He and Hazel loved to travel all throughout the U.S. as well as most of the Canadian provinces. They also loved to travel internationally and on railroad excursions in various parts of the U.S.

He was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ as a child and returned to his roots following the closing of the Wyaconda Methodist Church.

Funeral services and military rites were held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Dixie Laube officiating. Special music was “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” and “Mansion Over the Hilltop”

Pallbearers were Matthew Martin, Michael Martin, Seth Martin, Aaron Evers, Andrew Jones and Josh Baker.

Burial was in the Wyaconda Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul United Church of Christ or the Clark Co. Nursing Home Activity Fund.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.