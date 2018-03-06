Edina, MO – On March 24, 2018 Genesis House of Northeast Missouri will be celebrating its 8th Annual Spring Banquet and Silent Auction, “Beauty for Ashes”.

Prior to the Banquet, guests are invited to tour the Genesis House facility during an Open House from 5pm-6pm, giving guests a sneak peak of the home and how it operates daily. The banquet will begin with a Social Hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

It will be an inspirational evening featuring Rayne Ethetton, a Christian comedian, among other speakers. The event also includes a Silent Auction with various themed baskets for bid. An enjoyable evening for everyone.

Tickets for the event are only $25 per person. Banquet sponsorships are available, which include event tickets. For further information regarding ticket purchases, sponsorship information or to donate basket items for the silent auction, please email Genesis House at genesishouse2@yahoo.com or call 1-800-969-6852.

All proceeds will benefit Genesis House of Northeast Missouri to support the young mothers and children who come to Genesis House, as well as resources and household necessities.

The Genesis House Open House is at 101 SW Morgan, Edina from 5-6 p.m.

The 8th Annual Banquet and Silent Auction will be held at the Knox County Community Center, 207 N 4th St., Edina, MO beginning at 6pm.

“God’s promise of Beauty for Ashes is that from sadness and hurt will come strength and victory. Please join us in providing this glorious opportunity to the young women we serve,” said Denise Brechue, Executive Board Member/ Board Treasurer.

Genesis House of Northeast Missouri is a not-for-profit corporation established in May 2007, in response to the increasing number of pregnancies to single/unwed mothers and lack of resources to support them. The only faith-based organization in northeast Missouri, and one of only a handful in the state, it offers mothers and their babies – born and unborn – a safe home in which to live. Genesis House empowers mothers who have minimal support in their lives to examine past choices, determine practical plans for a new direction, and take the first steps into a hope-filled future. Genesis House- “A Safe Place for First Steps and Second Chances”.