Genesis House of Northeast Missouri, located in Edina, provides loving support to unwed young women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy or struggling with motherhood (newborn through one year of age). The program exists to lend a helping hand in a Christ-centered family setting; assisting guests to become self-sufficient mothers by meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of themselves and their child(ren).

On March 27, 2017 through April 16, 2017 the Genesis House is hosting a crowdsourcing fundraising event to support the mission of empowering young unwed women during an unexpected pregnancy and/or new motherhood.

The lemonade stand represents the youthful exuberance of children, and the funds raised will be used for the baby and mother’s care as well as program support and materials. Donation will play a key role in helping to change the lives of these young women.

Please visit the fundraising page at https://www.generosity.com/fundraisers/genesis-house-of-ne-missouri-lemonade-stand/share#/ where online credit card donations are easily made. Cash or check donations are also welcome and may be mailed to: Genesis House of NE Missouri, 101 SW Morgan Street, Edina, MO 63537. For more information call 660-956-0662 or email genesishouse101@gmail.com.