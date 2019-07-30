Scotland County Genealogical Society met July 9th at the Genealogy building in Memphis. Those present were: June Kice, Connie Bratton, Ruthie Tague, Max Hamilton, Nancy Platz, Terry Arnold, Twila Stevenson, Treva Wittstock, and Rhonda Davis.

After a short business meeting we all traveled to Lancaster for a tour of the Schuyler County Museum. We were met there by our tour guides, Sandra Redding and Karan Farrell. Some of the high points of the tour were the notable people from Schuyler County, including Howard R. Hughes the multimillionaire, Darrin Vincent, bluegrass producer and Grammy-nominated performer, Rhonda Vincent, award winning bluegrass performer, and of course William Preston Hall (aka “The Colonel,” “ Diamond Billy,” “Horse King of the World “).

Diamond Billy was an exotic animal dealer, horse and mule breeder, and circus impresario, creator of William P. Hall Shows. There are so many interesting displays in this museum. Far too many to list. We highly recommend touring this museum. It is well worth your time.

After our tour was completed we were served delicious refreshments by Sandra and Karan.

Our next meeting will be August 12th at 1:30. We will be discussing plans and schedules for the Antique Fair.

Rhonda Davis, Secretary