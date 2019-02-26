Gary D. Brown, 71, of Luray, Missouri went to his home in Gloryland on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Parkview Manor in Wellman, Iowa. He was born on February 23, 1948 to Franklin and Audrey Ferrel Brown around the Turkey Scratch area of Selma, Iowa. He graduated from Keosauqua High School in 1966 and joined the United States Army shortly thereafter.

Gary served two tours of duty in Vietnam, stationed at Camp Halloway, Pleiku, Vietnam. While proudly serving his country, Gary spent time working on fighter helicopters with the 405th Maintenance Detachment of the 52nd Aviation Battalion. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the family business for Brown & Son Sawmill which was located in the Hacklebarney area of Van Buren County. He enjoyed working as a logger and operating the sawmill and continued until he was no longer able. Gary was especially excited about his twin grandchildren that are expected to be born later this summer.

He is survived by a daughter, Audrey (Jason) Hixson of Brighton, Iowa; his mother, Audrey Brown of Fairfield; a sister, Deb (Mike) Greenfield of Douds, Iowa; a brother, James Brown of Keosauqua, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Brown; and two brothers, Dean Brown and Tim Brown.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds and will continue until the time of the service. Burial with military rites will be in Leando Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be directed to Leando Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.