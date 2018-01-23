Garland Stanley Carter, 63, of Glenwood, MO, formerly of Scotland County area, passed away January 14, 2018 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home at Queen City, MO. The son of Garland and Lois Brooks Carter he was born November 18, 1954 in Fort Hood, TX.

He moved to Missouri when he was three years old, growing up in Scotland County and attended SCR-1 schools graduating with the class of 1972. After graduating high school he enrolled in classes at the Northeast Missouri State University at Kirksville, MO for two years and later Quincy Tech in Quincy, IL, for automotive motor assembly and repair. He was a co-founder of Racemart that started in 1977 and stayed with them thru 1980.

Stan married Jamie Garr on January 19, 1979 and they shared almost 39 years together. They started out next to his parents helping out on the farm while raising cattle for 20 years. Along with his farming they were managing the Carter Antiques after his parents passed away. His regular job was a school bus driver for the SCR-1 schools for 25 years until his health problems.

In his leisure time he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. One of his hobbies was stock car racing and working in the pit crew. In 1974 through 1980 he was with Doug Shalley and Randy Harrison. Then in 1981 he partnered with Lynn Monroe. They raced modified and late model cars with Dennis Anderson. From 1986 until 1988 he raced with Sonny Smyser and David Lamb. He decided to go with Brent Walker and Lynn Monroe as a team from 1996 through 2002 and Jody Wood and Jason Riegel in that time era. He loved the time he spent trapshooting and traveling with Bosco Roberts, Bill Camp, Kenny Jackson and Kenny Gladfelter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his lifetime companion, Jamie Carter of the home, one daughter, Randie R. Carter and friend Cameron Miller along with their children, his granddaughter, Adalyn R. Miller and two step-grandchildren, Chelsea and Marcus Miller; one brother: Lloyd Clayton Carter and his wife Julia; mother-in-law & father-in-law: Esther and Allen Cypert; a sister-in-law: Shirley Gregory and friend Jim Bowen; a brother-in-law: Quinten Garr and his wife Kathy along with a niece: Amanda Wisebauer and her husband D.J, a nephew: Beau Carter, cousins, other relatives and friends including close friends, Susan and Joe Rynearson.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Schuyler County Nursing Home and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Memorial services were held Friday afternoon, January 19, 2018, at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Sonny Smyser officiating. Prior to the service Masonic rites were provided by the Memphis Lodge #16 A.F & A.M.

