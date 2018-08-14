Funeral services for Hollis Hanley, 81, of Memphis, MO will be held Thursday morning, August 16, at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Officiating the service will be Brother Jack Sumption. Interment will follow in the Bible Grove Church of Christ Cemetery at Bible Grove.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 15, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Payne’s with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 that evening.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either Hospice of Northeast Missouri or the Scotland County Cancer Fund in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Hollis Handley passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 11, at his home in Memphis.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

A complete obituary will be posted in next week’s issue.