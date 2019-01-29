Harold Gore, 89, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation and funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Memphis on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery rural Scotland County.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.

A complete obituary will be in next week’s paper.