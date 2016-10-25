Funeral services for Charles W. Ammons, 56, of Memphis will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 27 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Burial will follow in the Gorin Cemetery.
Visitation is prior to the service, from 10:30-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Charles W. Ammons died Friday, October 21, 2016 at his home.
A complete obituary will appear in next week’s paper.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.
